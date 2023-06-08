Craig raises over $360,000 in first month after announcing gubernatorial exploratory committee

MANCHESTER, NH– The Joyce Craig for New Hampshire exploratory committee issued a press release on Wednesday announcing Craig has raised more than $360,000 in the first month since announcing her interest in a gubernatorial run.

The committee announced receiving over 600 contributions, including donations from across all 10 counties in New Hampshire. The fundraising announcement builds on Craig’s momentum, including the rollout of over 70 New Hampshire leaders who are serving on her exploratory committee, and a recent endorsement from the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council.

“I’m grateful for every person who has joined us and chipped in as we work to build a New Hampshire where everyone has access to quality affordable housing, strong public schools, and the ability to make decisions about their reproductive health care.”

“Granite Staters deserve a Governor who is here and committed to serving hardworking families. I look forward to continuing conversations with residents about what matters most to them and how we can deliver a future where everyone, no matter where they live, has the opportunity to succeed.”