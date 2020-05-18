Fisher Cats announce additional owners

Monday, May 18, 2020 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Art Solomon (in gray) shortly after the Fisher Cats won the Eastern League title in 2018. Credit/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, New Hampshire Fisher Cats Owner Art Solomon announced that he will be joined in the ownership of Manchester’s Minor League Baseball franchise.

Solomon will be joined by Rick Brenner and Tom Silvia, both residents of Amherst.

Brenner served as President and General Manager of the Fisher Cats from 2005 to 2016 before becoming the President of Michigan International Speedway. Silvia is a financial executive with Fidelity Investments and VineBrook Partners and is also on the Board of Trustees for the Currier Museum of Art.

Solomon, who has owned the team since its foundation in 2004, will retain a majority ownership share. However, he says that the additional financial stability brought about by Silvia and Brenner will help ensure that the team can stay in Manchester for years to come.

Last month, Major League Baseball announced once again that it is expecting to withdraw Major-League affiliation due to financial setbacks brought forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar plan was discussed last year, but met public disapproval.

