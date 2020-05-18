May 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 41 new positive results with 13 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 17, 2020, DHHS announced 41 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,596 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 37% being female and 63% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (3), Belknap (2), Strafford (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 359 (10%) of 3,596 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in an adult female from Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age or older. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|3,596
|Recovered
|1,268 (35%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|172 (5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|2,156
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|359 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|114
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|44,878
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|5,839
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|16,862
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,481
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,625
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
|County
|Cases
|Belknap
|53
|Carroll
|44
|Cheshire
|47
|Coos
|4
|Grafton
|61
|Hillsborough – Other
|587
|Hillsborough – Manchester
|832
|Hillsborough – Nashua
|328
|Merrimack
|278
|Rockingham
|1104
|Strafford
|232
|Sullivan
|16
|County TBD
|10
|Grand Total
|3596
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|5/10
|5/11
|5/12
|5/13
|5/14
|5/15
|5/16
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|263
|245
|308
|443
|344
|537
|697
|405
|LabCorp
|n/a**
|618
|131
|536
|406
|933
|588
|535
|Quest Diagnostics
|214
|518
|903
|1240
|674
|304
|816
|667
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|207
|31
|97
|96
|326
|185
|268
|173
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|86
|49
|177
|156
|105
|134
|n/a**
|118
|Other Laboratory*
|6
|21
|34
|35
|37
|22
|27
|26
|Total
|776
|1482
|1645
|2506
|1896
|2115
|2396
|1831
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|5/10
|5/11
|5/12
|5/13
|5/14
|5/15
|5/16
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|0
|51
|3
|62
|59
|76
|43
|42
|Quest Diagnostics
|126
|286
|728
|1348
|488
|428
|712
|588
|Other Laboratory*
|2
|2
|17
|7
|5
|18
|20
|10
|Total
|128
|339
|748
|1417
|552
|522
|775
|640
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.