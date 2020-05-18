May 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 41 new positive results with 13 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Sunday, May 17, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0
CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 17, 2020, DHHS announced 41 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,596 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 37% being female and 63% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (3), Belknap (2), Strafford (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 359 (10%) of 3,596 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in an adult female from Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age or older. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,596
Recovered 1,268 (35%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 172 (5%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,156
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 359 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 114
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 44,878
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 5,839
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 16,862
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,481
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,625

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

County Cases
Belknap 53
Carroll 44
Cheshire 47
Coos 4
Grafton 61
Hillsborough – Other 587
Hillsborough – Manchester 832
Hillsborough – Nashua 328
Merrimack 278
Rockingham 1104
Strafford 232
Sullivan 16
County TBD 10
Grand Total 3596

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 263 245 308 443 344 537 697 405
LabCorp n/a** 618 131 536 406 933 588 535
Quest Diagnostics 214 518 903 1240 674 304 816 667
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 207 31 97 96 326 185 268 173
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 86 49 177 156 105 134 n/a** 118
Other Laboratory* 6 21 34 35 37 22 27 26
Total 776 1482 1645 2506 1896 2115 2396 1831
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 Daily Average
LabCorp 0 51 3 62 59 76 43 42
Quest Diagnostics 126 286 728 1348 488 428 712 588
Other Laboratory* 2 2 17 7 5 18 20 10
Total 128 339 748 1417 552 522 775 640

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.