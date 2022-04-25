Fiesta Shows carnival returns to JFK Arena parking lot April 27-May 1

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – The carnival returns April 27 – May 1 at the JFK Ice Arena. Fiesta Shows once again will bring thrill rides and more to the downtown.

Carnival Hours: Wednesday: 5 p.m.-close, Thursday and Friday: 2 p.m.-close Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m.-close.

Purchase unlimited ride options online in advance or purchase ride credits or wristbands in-person at the carnival!

Megapass: Valid any single day, per person. Valid the whole day! No restrictions on date/time.

Unlimited mechanical rides for the entire day of your choice. Good for one-time use, with no advance reservation required.

$40 per person online-only, per day.

$45 on-site, price per person, per day.

Wristband Specials:

$30 per person – online only, $35 on-site

Wednesday, April 27 from 5 p.m.-close

Thursday, April 28 from 2-6 p.m. OR 6 p.m. – close

Friday, April 29 from 2 -6 pm

Sunday, May 1 from 1-5 p.m. or 5 p.m.- close

The carnival typically closes around 10vpm on Friday/Saturday and Sunday is earlier but the closing time is subject to change without notice.

Wristbands are not required to enter and enjoy food and games!

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Midway Hours: Wednesday April 27 5 p.m.-close

Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m.-close MUST PRINT tickets and present at carnival entrance All tickets SALES ARE FINAL – Absolutely NO REFUNDS Wristband are LIMITED to the days and times listed above. Exclusions & Restrictions may apply at the sole discretion of Fiesta Shows.

All rides are subject to change: