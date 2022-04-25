Fiesta Shows carnival returns to JFK Arena parking lot April 27-May 1

MANCHESTER, NH – The carnival returns April 27 – May 1 at the JFK Ice Arena. Fiesta Shows once again will bring thrill rides and more to the downtown.
Carnival Hours: Wednesday: 5 p.m.-close, Thursday and Friday: 2 p.m.-close Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m.-close.
Purchase unlimited ride options online in advance or purchase ride credits or wristbands in-person at the carnival!
Megapass: Valid any single day, per person. Valid the whole day! No restrictions on date/time.
- Unlimited mechanical rides for the entire day of your choice. Good for one-time use, with no advance reservation required.
- $40 per person online-only, per day.
- $45 on-site, price per person, per day.
Wristband Specials:
- $30 per person – online only, $35 on-site
- Wednesday, April 27 from 5 p.m.-close
- Thursday, April 28 from 2-6 p.m. OR 6 p.m. – close
- Friday, April 29 from 2 -6 pm
- Sunday, May 1 from 1-5 p.m. or 5 p.m.- close
The carnival typically closes around 10vpm on Friday/Saturday and Sunday is earlier but the closing time is subject to change without notice.
Wristbands are not required to enter and enjoy food and games!
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Midway Hours:
- Wednesday April 27 5 p.m.-close
- Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m.-close
MUST PRINT tickets and present at carnival entrance
All tickets SALES ARE FINAL – Absolutely NO REFUNDS
Wristband are LIMITED to the days and times listed above.
Exclusions & Restrictions may apply at the sole discretion of Fiesta Shows.
All rides are subject to change:
- Expo Wheel • Must be 42″, under 42″ needs adult
- Flying Bobs • Must be 48″ tall
- Seven Seas • Must be 48″ tall, 42″-48″ need adult
- Starship Exodus • Must be 48″ tall
- Vertigo • Must be 48″ tall
- Hyper Spin • Must be 42″ tall
- Pharaoh’s Fury • Must be 48″ tall
- Viper • Must be 48″ tall, 44″- 48″ need adult
- Carousel • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult
- Slide • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult
- Dragon Wagon • Must be 42″ tall – Max height: 60″
- Dizzy Dragon • Must be 42″tall, under 42″-30″ needs adult
- Farm Tractors • 36″ – 56″ only
- Rock’n Tug • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult