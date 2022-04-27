Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a brief shower, high of 55

Wednesday’s Weather

The low that brought rain last night slows to a crawl and meanders around the Bay of Fundy for several days. Periodic showers, with snow showers in the White Mountains, will be the end result through the end of the workweek.

5-Day Outlook April 26-April 30

Today: Mix of clouds and sun with a brief shower & windy. High 55 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy, and chilly. Low 36 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Thursday: Clouds & sun with gusty winds, and cooler with a passing shower. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, chilly, with a gusty wind. Low 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. High 51(feel like 44) Winds: NNW 10-20
Friday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower. High 56 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday (May 1st): Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cool. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler and cloudy conditions for the end of the last week of April. On the first day of May getting back to normal.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increase to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

