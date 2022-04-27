Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a brief shower, high of 55

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increase to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.