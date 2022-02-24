Feb. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 282 positive results with 85 in Manchester; 21 deaths reported over 2 days

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, DHHS announced 282 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 22. Today’s results include 152 people who tested positive by PCR test and 130 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 430 cases from Friday, February 18 (351 by PCR and 79 by antigen test); 34 cases from Saturday, February 19 (31 by PCR and 3 by antigen test); and 2 cases from Sunday, February 20 (2 by PCR and 0 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 173 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (31 by PCR and 142 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,376; an additional 265 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (60 by PCR and 205 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,192; an additional 84 new cases from Thursday, February 3 (29 by PCR and 55 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,275; an additional 30 new cases from Friday, February 4 (15 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,170; an additional 3 new cases from Sunday, February 6 (1 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 776; an additional 28 new cases from Monday, February 7 (2 by PCR and 26 by antigen test) for a new total of 348; an additional 16 new cases from Tuesday, February 8 (2 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 808; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 771; an additional 6 new cases from Thursday, February 10 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 557; an additional 16 new cases from Friday, February 11 (0 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 627; an additional 5 new cases from Monday, February 14 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 761; an additional 3 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 234; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, February 16 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 88; and an additional 13 new cases from Thursday, February 17 (7 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 859. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,598 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are five hundred and forty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (208), Strafford (175), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (171), Merrimack (151), Grafton (114), Cheshire (75), Sullivan (71), Belknap (62), Carroll (45), and Coos (39) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (85) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and sixty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced 21 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Feb. 22 and 23.

On 02/22/2022 NH DHHS identified:

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

On 02/23/2022 NH DHHS identified:

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 93 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 295,701 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 23, 2022, 9:00 AM)