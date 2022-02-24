Feb. 24-27: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th

Paul Nelson / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jonny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub (Milford)/ 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th

Crazy Steve / Area 23 (Concord) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

The Honeybees / Penuche’s (Concord) / 7pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) 8pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Swipe Right / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

The Mockingbirds / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26th

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Klipper / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Yamica and Nate Duo / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Heartbeat City / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27th

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Wood Wind & Whisky / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

LOVE SONGS – A MUSICAL / February 25-27 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Love Songs is a truly extraordinary musical theatre experience, the return of romance to the stage! Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan’s glorious work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples. Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy’s ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out? Love Songs is timeless in its appeal. Let there be harmony evermore!

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS / March 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC: PAUL D’ANGELO / February 25th at 7:30pm

Paul, a former assistant district attorney and criminal-defense trial attorney, is one of the nation’s top stand-up comedians who has opened for over sixty internationally known acts, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Tony Bennett, The Beach Boys, Chicago, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Jerry Lee Lewis, Huey Lewis & The News, The Righteous Brothers, Lyle Lovett, George Carlin, Joan Rivers and Dennis Miller; in famed entertainment venues from the legendary Friar’s Club and the Waldorf Astoria’s main ballroom in New York City, to the main showroom at Harrah’s Casino and Caesar’s Palace.

DAMN THE TORPEDOS – A LIVE TOM PETTY CONCERT EXPERIENCE / February 26th at 7:30pm

Over the years Damn The Torpedoes has evolved with more committed members and a deep understanding of the Tom Petty catalog. The current lineup has been in place for several years and demonstrates the unspoken chemistry that makes a great band. The signature riffs, harmonies, and underlying parts of the music are all there—along with some fresh twists that are often inspired at the moment. The resulting performances have audiences smiling, singing, dancing, and mourning the loss of this great artist.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA / February 24th at 7:30pm

ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden that ruled the music world in the 70s and it still holds the title of one of the best pop groups in the world ever. Dancing Dream pays the tribute to the legendary Swedish group honoring their legacy. The New York City-based touring tribute act was founded by two European singers in 2009 in hopes of transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

FRANK SANTOS JR – THE “R-RATED” HYPNOTIST / February 25th at 7:30pm

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget!

THE GRAND SHANGHAI CIRCUS / February 26th at 2pm & 7:30pm / February 27th at 3pm

Founded in 1951 as the Shanghai Acrobatic Theatre, The New Shanghai Circus has won more Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals in domestic and international circus competitions to date than any other Chinese acrobatic company. Breathtaking and polished to perfection, the singular skills performed by The New Shanghai Circus have their roots in the everyday lives of the village peasants, farmers, and craftsmen of the Han Dynasty.

FEATURED EVENTS:

TRIVIA: 21+ – DIRTY DANCING LIVE TRIVIA / February 24th

This is a PG-13 event. Nobody puts Baby in the corner and NOBODY says you aren’t a huge fan of Dirty Dancing! So drop those watermelons and gather your team to crown yourself the ultimate Dirty Dancing fan with a $100, $50, $25 Chunky’s Gift Card for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Visit www.chunkys.com for tickets and information.

MUSIC: THE CORVETTES Doo-Wop Revue / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / February 24th at 6:30pm

**SALE! $10 OFF ALL TICKETS!** Every Corvettes show is more than a concert – it’s an all out a Doo Wop Celebration of Twistin’ The Night Away! Join us for dinner in The Bistro, then head to the Great Room at 6:30pm for open seating & cocktail hour, with the performance beginning at 7:30pm. www.labellewinery.com

MUSIC: THE ROCKIN DADDIOS / City Auditorium (Concord) / Wednesday, March 2nd at 7:30pm

Sponsored by The Walker Lecture Series. Sit back, relax and sing along to the music of The Rockin’ Daddios. Their music is guaranteed to make you smile! www.walkerlecture.org – FREE EVENT!

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Comedy Out of the Box / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / February 24th at 7:30pm

Steve Sweeney / Chunky’s (Manchester) / February 25th and 26th

Kyle Crawford / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / February 26th at 8:30pm

Tony V. / McCue’s Comedy Club (Postmouth) / February 26th at 8pm

