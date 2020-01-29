Farnum taps Hartnett as interim director

MANCHESTER – Tim Hartnett has been named interim Executive Director of Farnum Center, following the news on Tuesday that Cheryl Wilkie was out.

Hartnett has three decades of experience working closely with vulnerable and under-served populations in both New Hampshire and Oregon. Hartnett is former Director of the Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse for New Hampshire. He returns to the state after 17 years as Executive Director of CODA, Inc., one of Oregon’s largest not-for-profit agencies serving patients with mental health challenges and substance use disorders. Hartnett is a Visiting Research Fellow at Queen’s University School of Social Sciences, Education & Social Work in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and a former adjunct faculty member at Portland (Oregon) State University’s School of Social Work.

He will assume management of Farnum Center operations and will work closely with the current Farnum leadership team to ensure continued delivery of services and programs. Hartnett replaces outgoing COO Cheryl Wilkie, who led Farnum Center for 12 years.

“Although this is a leadership change, we are proud of the many critical services we provide. I have deep faith in the staff and in Tim to continue the outstanding work we do every day,” says Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH. Farnum Center is a division of Easterseals NH, with locations in Manchester and in Franklin, is the largest state treatment provider in New Hampshire, with 140 beds available for men and women.

“We are fortunate to have found someone with the resume and experience of Tim Hartnett, and we are confident he can continue to build and strengthen Farnum’s work in helping people find a path to recovery through detox, inpatient and outpatient services,” says Beauregard.

“I am deeply honored to join the dedicated and talented staff of Farnum Center, where so much good and important work happens every single day,” says Hartnett. “The reputation of the Farnum team is well-known and I look forward to helping provide these treatment services to the greater New Hampshire community.”

Hartnett joined CODA, Inc., in 2002 in Portland, OR, and has served as a member of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, as president of the Oregon Prevention Education and Recovery Association (OPERA), and as a member of the executive and steering committees of the National Institute on Drug Abuse Clinical Trials Network. He received his Master of Social Work from University of Connecticut and his Master of Health Administration from Suffolk University in Boston.

Farnum Center features a wide array of services for clients, including Partial Hospitalization Program, Medical Detoxification Unit, Medication Assisted Treatment, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Transitional Living, a Stabilization Unit, Outpatient Services and Inpatient Residential Services. Farnum was named the 2018 Business NH Magazine’s Health Care Business of the Year and in 2016 received the NH Charitable Foundation’s Excellence in Nonprofit Management Award.