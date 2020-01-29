Hawks skate to draw at Tri-Town

It’s January 28, 2020. Here’s what’s been happening lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Senior Kelly Golini (Tewksbury, Mass.) prevented the shutout, but the Hawks couldn’t find the offense they needed in a 5-1 road loss to Franklin Pierce College on Tuesday.

Saint Anselm netminder Kia Castonguay (Ipswich, Mass.) had 27 saves in the loss. She was named as the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) defensive player of the week as well.

Saint Anselm (13-10-3, 10-5-1 NEWHA) heads to Sacred Heart on Friday, Feb. 7, taking on the Pioneers at 4 p.m. in NEWHA action.

Men’s Ice Hockey

Saint Anselm and Assumption left Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett without a resolution on Tuesday, with neither team finding an overtime goal in what was a 3-3 tie.

All three Saint Anselm goals came in the second period, beginning with sophomore Anthony Iacullo (Barrington, Ill.) and followed by junior John Femia (Canton, Mass.) and a power play goal by senior Mike Ferraro (Northbridge, Mass.)

Saint Anselm wraps up the month of January with a road contest against Saint Michael’s on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

Men’s Golf

On Monday, Shaun Bishop was named as the new men’s golf Head Coach at Saint Anselm College.

Currently the Director of Golf & General Manager at Candia Woods Golf Links, the Hawks practice facility, Bishop will direct all facets of the Hawks men’s golf program. An accomplished amateur golfer and an established golf instructor, Bishop takes over a Saint Anselm program in search of its first Northeast-10 Conference title since 1997.

“I am eager to begin working with the Hawks student-athletes,” remarked Bishop. “After meeting with the athletics administrative team, it is clear that this is a tremendous opportunity to build up the golf program at Saint Anselm. My passion resides in coaching and growing the game of golf – working with talented Saint Anselm student-athletes, athletically and academically, is exciting.”

Bishop is a Class-A PGA Member who played collegiate golf at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., a program that boasts 12 NCAA national championships in the sport. He also won two New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) Class I-M-S championships and was a New Hampshire Golf Association State Junior Champion in 1997.

A 2003 graduate of Methodist, Bishop began his career as the Assistant Golf Professional at The Golf Club at Lansdowne in Lansdowne, Va. He returned to the Granite State in 2006, serving as the Head Golf Professional at Candia Woods before heading to The Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth, N.H. as the Director of Golf in 2010.

Shaun’s brother, Tyler Bishop, is the Head Coach of men’s and women’s golf at Franklin Pierce and his father, Ted Bishop, is a long-time golf professional in the state. Bishop resides in Auburn, N.H. with his wife Tanya and his children, Jackson, Graham and Zoe.