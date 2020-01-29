Eamonn earns national honors

It’s January 28, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

Scoring didn’t quite come for the Penmen on Tuesday as they fell to New Haven, 60-49.

Freshman Adriana Timberlake (Braintree, Mass.) scored 16 points off the bench. Senior Molly Terry (Shrewsbury, Mass.) also pitched in 11 points.

The Penmen received more scoring from their bench (22-3), while the Chargers captured the glass (37-35) and the paint (22-20), gathered more second chance points (5-1) and fastbreak points (12-11), in addition to producing a more impressive assist-to-turnover ratio (13/14-9/12). Points off turnovers were even (15-15).

Southern New Hampshire sees its two-game winning streak halted, as it loses for just the third time in the last seven contests. New Haven snaps a three-game skid. New Haven, which leads the all-time series with SNHU, 37-22, has now won three straight meetings.

The Penmen (13-6, 7-5 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Feb. 1 (1:30 p.m.) when they play host to Pace University at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Men’s Basketball

Senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) was named as U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II National Player of the Week on Tuesday and pitched in 28 more points just before earning those honors in a 83-62 win over the University of New Haven.

Joyce reaches the 20-point plateau for the ninth time this season and the 19th time in his career.

Junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) had 25 points, with junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio) also pitching in 14 points.

Southern New Hampshire trailed, 25-18, with just over nine minutes remaining in the opening half, when it ripped off a 21-4 run – led by eight points from Joyce, with six each from Long and Almonacy – to grab a 39-29 advantage with 2:43 left. SNHU would go into the break in front, 46-35.

The Penmen were ahead by 13 nearly four-and-a-half minutes into the second stanza, when a Joyce 3-pointer set off a 20-2 barrage that gave the hosts their largest lead of the night at 75-44 with 8:13 to play. Joyce led the way with 10 points during the stretch.

The Penmen outshot the Chargers, 53.7 percent (29-54) to 46.3 percent (25-54), including 53.6 percent (15-28) to 29.2 percent (7-24) from beyond the arc. SNHU was also plus-5 from the stripe, despite New Haven shooting it better, 83.3 percent (5-6) to 66.7 percent (10-15).

The Penmen (12-8, 5-7 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Feb. 1 (3:30 p.m.) when they play host to Pace University at the Stan Spirou Field House.