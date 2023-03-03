Electrical fire does damage to Merrimack Street home

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire in the basement of a home on Merrimack Street was sparked by a problem with the main electrical panel, fire officials say.

Fire companies were dispatched to the fire at 533 Merrimack St. at 12:18 p.m. and it was declared under control at 12:46 p.m.

Companies responded to the 2½ story residential wood frame building for smoke in the building. Residents stated there was smoke in the basement extending to the first floor. Companies made entry and found a fire located in the basement at the location of the main electrical panel to the building. Engine and truck companies quickly initiated a fire attack in conjunction with the rescue company conducting a primary search of the residence.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minor extension to the first floor with the searches of all floors completed and clear. The two residents of the home evacuated prior to arrival.

Damages were estimated by fire officials at $20,000.