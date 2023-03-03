Central music students to shine March 8 during celebration of Music in Our Schools Month

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Music Educators Association (NHMEA) is announcing the declaration of March as Music In Our Schools Month.

Music In Our Schools Month (MIOSM) is the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation, including in New Hampshire. The purpose of MIOSM is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children – and to remind citizens that school is where all children should have access to music. MIOSM is an opportunity for music teachers to bring their music programs to the attention of the school and the community, and to display the benefits that school music brings to students of all ages.

In honor of MIOSM, the Central High School Jazz Band and Chamber Choir will be performing on Wednesday, March 8 on the State House lawn at 9:15 a.m. Students would love the support of local senators, legislators, school board members, friends, family and anyone in the Manchester community.

At the Executive Council Meeting that morning, Governor Sununu will sign a proclamation declaring March as “Music In Our Schools Month” in the state of New Hampshire.

“It’s great to know that so many creative and talented students have the chance to enrich their musical talents in schools throughout New Hampshire,” said Ed Doyle, president of NHMEA. “We offer thanks to Governor Sununu for his proclamation. I encourage all New Hampshire citizens to visit the State House Lawn on March 8 to hear these performances. If not, make a point to visit your local school’s next concert. I am sure you will enjoy it.”

Check out NHMEA on Facebook: facebook.com/nhmea; and on Instagram: @nhmued.