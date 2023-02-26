Derryfield boys fall after pushing favorite to final buzzer

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School varsity boys basketball team produced a successful season by most measures.
The Cougars completed the regular season with a 12-6 regular season record, clinched a top-seven seed in the Division-IV postseason tournament to host a playoff game and won that first-round contest convincingly, 53-37, over tenth-ranked Pittsfield this past Monday.
So despite being edged Friday night in the D-IV quarterfinals to second-seeded Concord Christian Academy (19-1), 61-57, Derryfield’s players and coaches found much to celebrate.
“Overall, it was a fantastic season,” said Cougars Head Coach Ed Meade. “This was probably the hardest working and nicest group of kids I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. I can’t say enough about their effort and dedication.”
As far as the final game of the season is concerned, the Cougars pushed the playoff co-favorites right to the final buzzer but the hosts were able to hold off the pesky Cougars in the end.