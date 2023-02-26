Derryfield boys fall after pushing favorite to final buzzer

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School varsity boys basketball team produced a successful season by most measures.

The Cougars completed the regular season with a 12-6 regular season record, clinched a top-seven seed in the Division-IV postseason tournament to host a playoff game and won that first-round contest convincingly, 53-37, over tenth-ranked Pittsfield this past Monday.

So despite being edged Friday night in the D-IV quarterfinals to second-seeded Concord Christian Academy (19-1), 61-57, Derryfield’s players and coaches found much to celebrate.

“Overall, it was a fantastic season,” said Cougars Head Coach Ed Meade. “This was probably the hardest working and nicest group of kids I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. I can’t say enough about their effort and dedication.”

As far as the final game of the season is concerned, the Cougars pushed the playoff co-favorites right to the final buzzer but the hosts were able to hold off the pesky Cougars in the end.

“It was definitely a great game. Unfortunately, we came up a little short,” said Meade.

Jack Krasnof led Derryfield with 29 points while playing strong defense throughout the contest, holding Brodie Frink well below his season average.

Alex Comire and Ethan Flannagan also contributed on the offensive and defensive end, while Zach Martin pulled down 12 rebounds and flexed his defensive prowess as well.

The Cougars now bid farewell to Flannagan and fellow senior co-captain John McDevitt, who leave behind a strong example for success on the court. Both closed their Derryfield careers with strong performances, said Meade.

“Their leadership and contributions to the program will be missed greatly,” said Meade.

Senior Mitch Regan, who also contributed to Derryfield’s success this season, graduates this year as well.