March 4: Rockin’ Daddios return to The Majestic for a one-night stand

MANCHESTER, NH — Back by popular demand, The Rockin Daddios return to The Majestic Theatre on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Well known for their great harmonies and audience participation along with their stage antics, this is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

The performance will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page St., Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.