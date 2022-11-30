Dec. 4: ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ seasonal family-friendly opera at the Dana Center

Menotti’s heartwarming family-friendly opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” will be presented Sunday December 4, at 4 p.m. in the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College. The performance features professional opera singers and a full orchestra, in collaboration with faculty, students, and alumni.
The timeless Christmas-time story of the three wise men is interwoven with themes of hope, wonder, and the miracle of the season. Reserve your tickets online or with a suggested donation at the door. Tickets will also be available at the door. Performance is under an hour long.
Pre-concert lecture on the opera will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Co-produced by Senior Music major, Natalie Bender ’23, and the Richard L. Bready Endowed Chair in Ethics, Economics, and the Common Good, Professor of Music, Sean Parr.
Cast
- Amahl: Thomas Parr
- Mother: Tamra Grace Jones
- King Kaspar: Kartik Ayysola
- King Melchior: Thaddeus Bell
- King Balthazar: Ron Williams
- Page: Ryan McDonough ‘22
- Shepherds: Members of the College Choir
- Conductor: Prof. Sean Parr
- Piano: Prof. Molly Lozeau
- Orchestra: Professional players, faculty, students, and alumni