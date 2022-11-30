The Gift of Wellness: Holistic Health Open House Dec. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – Learn more about evidence-based wellness and holistic treatment options at the Holistic Health Open House on December 1 at Integra Direct Primary Care, 103 Liberty St., 6-8:30 p.m.

Meet talented providers, learn about their services, and ask questions. You can purchase gift certificates and products at a discount as a gift for yourself, as a stocking stuffer, or for that special someone who is hard to buy for. What better gift to give than the gift of wellness and health!

Participants:

Belinda Castor, MD – Integra Direct Primary Care, Internal Medicine Physician, and owner of Integra Direct Primary Care

Susan J Fidler, ND – Riverdell Herbs, Naturopath and Herbalist

Linda Owoc, PT, IMTC – Owoc Physical Therapy & Associates, Physical Therapist, Integrative Manual Therapist, MELT instructor, Tai Chi for Health

Joe Matthews – Taralai Stress Relief, Ear Acupuncture/Acupressure, Auriculotherapy using color light and frequency treatment, Thai Massage

Laura Varley – Yellow Door Apothecary, All Natural Solutions for Life, Aromatherapy & Botanical Products

Attendees will be eligible for one of several drawings for various products and services.

Please RSVP to info@integradpc.com and put RSVP in the subject line or leave a message at (603) 716-5533.

Everyone is welcome, so be sure to share this opportunity with your family, friends, and colleagues!