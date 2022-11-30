Subdivisions & new apartment units top this week’s Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD

PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, December 1 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of the projects below. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to planningboard@manchesternh.gov.

CU2022-028 & SP2022-015: 21-31 Central Street, Central Business District (continued from a prior meeting)

Applicant is seeing a conditional-use permit to allow a multifamily property along with a site plan application to construct a 71,590 SF, 8-story building with 77 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 1,752 SF of first floor commercial space, which will result in the consolidation of two lots of record and the razing of existing structures.

S2022-009: 965 Union Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District.

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application to reconfigure two existing lots of record.

S2022-010: 464 Laydon Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District.

Applicant has submitted an application to subdivide an existing 19,854 SF lot of record, resulting in two lots of 10,854 SF (Lot 34) and 9,000 SF (Lot 34A).

S2022-011: 399 Concord Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District.

Applicant has submitted an application to subdivide an existing 19,857 SF lot of record, resulting in two lots of 9,738 SF (Lot 6) and 10,119 SF (Lot 6A) lot.

CU2022-027: 637 Harvard St., Urban Multifamily Zoning District.

Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit to reduce on-site parking from 9 spaces required to 4 provided in order to construct one additional dwelling unit on the first floor of an existing five-unit apartment building.

CU2022-031 & IMP 2022-009: 278 Myrtle Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District.

Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit application to construct a 528 SF accessory dwelling unit on the first floor of an attached carriage house. Additionally, applicant has requested a waiver of the school impact fee for this dwelling unit. Under the current Impact Fee schedule, an ADU would incur a fee of $1,530.

CU2022-032: 253 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District.

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit to reduce on-site parking from 25 spaces required to 4 provided in order to construct one additional dwelling unit on the first floor of an existing six-unit apartment building with a first-floor commercial laundromat.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases have been reviewed at a public hearing and the Planning Board will discuss in more detail and render a decision. If you would like more information, you may watch the public hearing on-demand.

CU2022-030 & SP2022-020: 1230 Elm Street

CU2022-031 & IMP2022-009: 278 Myrtle Street

CU2022-032: 253 Lake Avenue

Sign Review: 252 Willow Street, The Factory on Willow

The Planning Board is being asked to review signage for a new retail tenant. Proposed design can be seen here: