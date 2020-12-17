Dec. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 872 new positive results with 97 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 17, 2020, DHHS announced 872 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 579 people who tested positive by PCR test and 293 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,928 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (209), Merrimack (128), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (122), Strafford (59), Belknap (54), Grafton (36), Cheshire (24), Carrol (17), Sullivan (12), and Coos (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (97) and Nashua (58). The county of residence is being determined for forty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 284 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 34,264 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 877 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 17, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 34,264 Recovered 26,707 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 629 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,928 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 877 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 284 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 476,064 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,129 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 61,030 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,603

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/17/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 12 1 0 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 22 5 0 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 19 10 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 4 5 0 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital 62 67 0 12 Country Village Center 4 1 0 0 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place 19 5 0 1 Crestwood Center Milford 25 8 0 0 Elms Center 24 11 0 1 Epsom Healthcare 40 24 0 3 Evergreen Place 3 2 0 0 Fairview Senior Living 47 23 0 2 Grace House Windham 15 16 0 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center 67 35 0 0 Hackett Hill 1 4 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 20 10 0 1 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 65 27 0 0 Harris Hill Center 6 6 0 0 Lakes Region Community Center Fairview Home 6 9 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 93 70 0 10 Merrimack County Jail 26 4 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 19 12 0 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center 10 8 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 22 21 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 135 35 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 92 98 0 31 Pines of Newmarket 8 3 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home 51 13 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 40 32 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 17 8 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover 17 16 0 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester 11 11 0 1 Strafford County Jail 28 21 0 0 Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 23 11 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/8/2020) 14 28 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/17/2020) 14 9 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,703 1,258 1,329 999 1,253 853 1,240 1,234 LabCorp 1,930 1,053 1,629 1,854 1,299 1,523 878 1,452 Quest Diagnostics 917 1,308 1,364 1,747 1,424 1,181 1,167 1,301 Mako Medical 996 277 131 249 9 113 663 348 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 793 724 516 423 302 738 4 500 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 579 540 490 435 527 551 306 490 Other Laboratory* 2,188 1,856 1,742 1,037 1,091 1,511 1,713 1,591 University of New Hampshire** 1,483 1,782 1 0 1,917 1,481 805 1,067 Total 10,589 8,798 7,202 6,744 7,822 7,951 6,776 7,983 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Daily Average LabCorp 19 20 21 1 2 26 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 31 41 34 7 10 18 39 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 10 3 0 7 6 0 5 Other Laboratory* 12 15 7 0 23 10 5 10 Total 73 86 65 8 42 60 44 54

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.