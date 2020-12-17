Dec. 19: Santa makes a stop at the Bookery, spreading love and the gift of inclusion



⇑ Click the video above for a sneak preview!

Happy Snow Day Everyone!

Turns out our regularly scheduled Santa is stuck in the North Pole due to Covid restrictions, so we had to source a local Santa this year who will be bringing with him the gift of inclusion as The Bookery’s first black Santa.

With the uncertainty of this year we believe now more than ever it’s important to share the Christmas Spirit and spread love during this holiday season.

Kids love Santa no matter what color but the gift of representation is priceless. So I hope you can join us at The Bookery this Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in celebrating joy, love, kindness and all other wonderful emotions this season brings.

Let’s end this year with love in our hearts,

Happy Holidays,

Benjamin