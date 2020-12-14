Dec. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 919 new cases with 110 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 14, 2020, DHHS announced 919 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 8.8%. Today’s results include 612 people who tested positive by PCR test and 307 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,752 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/7: 2 new cases today, for an updated total of 807 cases

2 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/8: 3 new cases today, for an updated total of 975 cases

3 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/9: 53 new cases today, for an updated total of 741 cases

53 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/10: 207 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,025 cases

207 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/11: 19 new cases today, for an updated total of 496 cases

19 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/12: 22 new cases today, for an updated total of 417 cases

22 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/13: 613 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and twenty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (262), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (138), Merrimack (123), Strafford (58), Belknap (38), Carrol (22), Cheshire (21), Grafton (17), Sullivan (8), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (110) and Nashua (69). The county of residence is being determined for forty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 256 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 31,875 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 862 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 31,875 Recovered 24,519 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 604 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,752 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 862 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 256 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 468,280 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,986 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 60,502 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,711

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,173 1,700 908 1,703 1,258 1,329 999 1,296 LabCorp 1,569 1,695 1,333 1,929 1,053 1,584 1,790 1,565 Quest Diagnostics 898 1,249 1,839 908 1,303 1,352 1,652 1,314 Mako Medical 201 5 400 996 277 131 249 323 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 234 921 1,200 790 719 515 0 626 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 490 659 628 576 534 484 420 542 Other Laboratory* 1,288 2,206 2,055 2,147 1,755 1,717 748 1,702 University of New Hampshire** 1,956 1,539 782 1,483 1,773 1 0 1,076 Total 7,809 9,974 9,145 10,532 8,672 7,113 5,858 8,443 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 Daily Average LabCorp 0 20 22 19 19 21 1 15 Quest Diagnostics 9 41 28 31 41 34 7 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 15 6 11 10 3 0 8 Other Laboratory* 21 10 15 12 15 7 0 11 Total 42 86 71 73 85 65 8 61

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.