Description of car wanted in Dec. 4 hit-and-run released by police

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on December 4, 2020, at approximately 12:20 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Hancock and Dartmouth streets on the West Side.

The vehicle in question was turning left from Dartmouth Street onto W. Hancock Street when it struck a pick-up truck on W. Hancock St. The driver fled the scene without stopping. The victim was able to get a photo of the vehicle as it fled.

Police say the vehicle appears to be a 2001-2005 generation (coupe) silver Honda Civic, with a black spoiler, black rims, a red Honda emblem on the trunk lid and Euro-style tail lights.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on S. Main Street from W. Hancock St. If anyone can identify this vehicle, a license plate number, the owner or the location of this vehicle, please contact Officer Wood, Sergeant Brown or any member of the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

You can call 603-668-8711 and reference case number 20-16165.