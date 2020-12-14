AG confirms 2 dead at Tall Pines apartments

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people were found dead Monday at Tall Pines, an apartment complex on Bodwell Road in the south end of the city about a mile from the Londonderry town line.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is leading an investigation into what authorities called the “untimely deaths.”

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg issued a news release announcing the investigation but gave no location of the incident or any details.

According to the Manchester Police Department’s call log, police went to 1345 Bodwell Road at 11:55 a.m. Monday for a report of a medical problem.

Several police cruisers, along with the department’s Critical Incident Response Unit truck, were parked outside the three-story, brick apartment building in the afternoon.

Emily McCarthy, 20, has lived at the apartment building for about a year. She was not home at the time of the incident but was told a shooting had taken place. Her boyfriend, who was home, heard nothing.

“He’s a deep sleeper,” she said.

The incident apparently happened below her apartment in the basement, she said. As of about 3 p.m. on Monday her parking space was still blocked by police.

McCarthy said she likes living in the south end of the city, as opposed to the east or west side, because it is out of the way. Nothing out of the ordinary happens there, until Monday that is, she said.

“It’s wicked quiet,” she said. “It’s what I like about it.”

Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Erin E. Fitzgerald, asked if she could confirm a shooting had taken place, said in an email she was unable to provide any additional information including whether a man and/or woman died. Any further details would be announced in a news release, she said.