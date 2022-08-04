Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli

Thursday, August 4, 2022 City of Manchester Civics, Government 0
Crystal Lake Beach. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of  E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. 

The Health Department has re-sampled the area today and results are expected on  Friday August 5, 2022. Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be re-opened for swimming. A press release will be issued accordingly. 

Weekly water sample results are available here

Other places to cool off in the city:

Raco-Theodore Pool

Southwest Manchester
66 Head Street
1 to 5 PM
6 to 8 PM

Livingston Pool

Northeast Manchester
156 Hooksett Road
1 to 5 PM
6 to 8 PM
Adult Lap Swim Monday – Friday 12 – 12:45 PM

Dupont Splash Pad

Northwest Manchester
207 Mason Street
11 a.m. – 7 PM

Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad

Center City Manchester
297 Maple St
11 AM to 7 PM

 

