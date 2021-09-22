Craig gets majority of mayoral votes on primary day

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig received 52.46% of the votes in unofficial early returns (5,477 of 10,440) and will face former State Representative Victoria Sullivan (2,546 votes) in November, with former Alderman At-Large and Board of School Committee Member At-Large Rich Girard (2,417 votes) finishing third.

In response to the result, Craig released the following statement.

“I’m thankful for the enthusiastic support we said today. I’m incredibly proud of the work of our campaign, and grateful for the volunteers and everyone who came out and made their voices heard. Manchester is ready to continue its growth, and I will continue working to earn the support of Queen City residents on November 2nd.”

Victoria Sullivan was watching the numbers come in Tuesday night along with her campaign consultant Mike Biundo.

“I didn’t take anything for granted,” Sullivan said. “That’s why we’ve been fighting so hard.”

Sullivan noted that with the combined numbers from GOP voters, it shows the city “is ready for change and that Joyce Craig is vulnerable.”

She added that she’s looking forward to “bringing Manchester into it’s brightest days.”

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.