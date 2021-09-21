Sept. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 211 positive results over 2 days with 17 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, DHHS announced 186 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, September 20. Today’s results include 166 people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 25 cases from Sunday, September 19 (7 by PCR test and 18 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,603 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (40), Rockingham (39), Merrimack (32), Strafford (21), Cheshire (16), Belknap (13), Grafton (6), Sullivan (5), Coos (4), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 141 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 115,612 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 115,612 Recovered 110,547 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,462 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,603 Current Hospitalizations 141

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.