COVID-19 and who should be tested: City launches services for those without a healthcare provider

MANCHESTER, NH – The City’s Emergency Operation Center Hotline launched for Manchester residents without a doctor or health care provider.

Residents should be reminded that not everybody who feels ill needs to be tested, particularly if you have mild illness. Health care providers determine who should be tested. In order to reduce the spread of illness in the community and efficiently connect with a healthcare provider, the Manchester EOC is advising all residents to follow these recommendations:

If you are sick with a fever (100.4 F or higher), have shortness of breath, or cough and are in a high-risk group, CALL your doctor or health care provider to discuss whether you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you live in Manchester and do NOT have a doctor, CALL the City of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547.

People at high risk for complications from COVID-19 are: People 60 years or older; People with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, for example. People with weakened immune systems; and Pregnant women.



If you believe you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 9-1-1. For all other questions related to COVID19, please call 2-1-1 to reach 211NH, a coordinated and centralized resource to support NH residents with questions 24/7.

To stay up-to-date, visit the City’s Emergency Center announcements page.