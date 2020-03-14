William A. York, 63: Champion for Special Olympics, longtime coach, beloved father, brother, friend

MANCHESTER, NH – William Arthur York, 63, of Manchester, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital.

William was born in North Conway on September 29, 1956, the son of Norman and Margaret (Dunn) York Jr. He attended Graham Junior College. For most of his career he worked in TV and radio advertising. Most recently he had been employed in the sales department at State Motors. He coached youth basketball for many years. He was passionate about the Special Olympics, sitting on the NH Special Olympics Board of Directors, and started and ran golf fundraisers for the charity.

Family members include his son, Ian-Scott York of North Providence, RI; two daughters, Jennifer York of Manchester and Amanda York of Hooksett; a grandson, Trevor Henriksen of Bedford; three stepdaughters, Deidre Russo of CA, Lindsay Russo and Brittany Russo, both of Manchester; sister-in-law Pamela York of VT; a brother Norman “Buzzy” York III, his wife, Ruth of VT; a sister, Patti York of NJ; and nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by a sister, Carol Wheelock and by a brother Anthony “Tony” York.

A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Saturday March 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance and Sharing to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Special Olympics.

To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.