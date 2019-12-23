City launches digital pay-by-phone parking app

MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig announced on Monday the launch of the City of Manchester’s app for digital parking payments, Passport Parking.

Passport Parking enables users to easily pay for parking directly from their mobile device. The app is connected to more than 3,000 parking spaces throughout the city.

“I’m thrilled we are putting this app into action to make parking as simple as possible for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “With the implementation of Passport Parking, our community is continuing to develop a smarter city infrastructure and make city services more accessible.”

“Our goal is to provide a positive experience for residents and visitors in Manchester,” said Denise Boutilier, Parking Manager. “The Passport Parking app improves the parking experience by giving drivers a convenient and easy payment option.”

Boutilier sais the city received eight proposals for the RFP issued in February 2019. There is no cost to the city for use of this parking system. There is a 32-cent fee paid by users of the app. This system does not replace the current metered parking system, but is available as an option, Boutilier said.

With Passport Parking, drivers can download the app, create an account, input payment information and start a parking session on their smartphones. Users will also be able to receive notifications when parking sessions are ending, extend parking sessions remotely and access parking history and receipts.

New signage around the city will provide information for drivers on how to pay for parking using the app.

You can find more information and some frequently asked questions on the Passport Parking website here.