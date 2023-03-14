City fire department offers safety tips to weather the storm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MANCHESTER, NH – The latest updates from the U.S. National Weather Service Gray ME for the March 14 Nor’easter include an additional 6-8 inches of heavy wet snow which will slowly taper off tonight.

Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph are expected to peak this afternoon and will continue through tomorrow. Minor localized flooding in low-lying areas and where drains are blocked, as well as isolated power outages and downed tree branches are expected. For the most up-to-date forecast visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/gyx