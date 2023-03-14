City fire department offers safety tips to weather the storm

MANCHESTER, NH – The latest updates from the U.S. National Weather Service Gray ME for the March 14 Nor’easter include an additional 6-8 inches of heavy wet snow which will slowly taper off tonight.

Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph are expected to peak this afternoon and will continue through tomorrow. Minor localized flooding in low-lying areas and where drains are blocked, as well as isolated power outages and downed tree branches are expected. For the most up-to-date forecast visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/gyx

Fire Chief Ryan Cashin is urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible to prevent accidents and allow the City of Manchester, NH Public Works to treat and clear roadways. If you must travel remember to clear your vehicle of snow, leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow for extra travel time. Please give extra room for plow trucks and move over for emergency vehicles.
The Public Works Director has declared a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. For more information about the Snow Emergency click here.
Remember when shoveling snow to dress appropriately and in layers and use a sturdy ergonomically designed shovel. Lift with your knees, not with your back. Take frequent breaks and hydrate with water. If you have a history of heart disease, do not shovel without your doctor’s OK. Call 9-1-1 if you experience any chest discomfort. Seconds count if there is a fire. Help clear a 3 foot radius around fire hydrants. Take it slow to shovel snow!
To report power outages please contact Eversource NH by calling (800) 622-7764, or if you opted in to Eversource’s two-way texting, you may text “OUT” to 23129. Do not touch, attempt to move or drive over downed power lines.

