Think spring (and your health): Senior Walks with MPD start April 10

First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Affairs Division announces the 2023 Spring Senior Walks.

These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers.

Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The walks are approximately 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.

April 10, 2023, Manchester River Walk – East

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial Street.

April 17, 2023, Rockingham Rec Trail

Meet at the old CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against the building.

April 24, 2023, Livingston Park

Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.

May 1, 2023, Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.

May 8, 2023, Weston Tower

Meet at the parking lot near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

May 15, 2023, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.

May 22, 2023, Rock Rimmon

Meet behind Northwest Elementary School on Youville Street, in the parking lot next to the baseball fields.

May 30, 2023, Livingston Park

Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.

June 5, 2023, Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle.