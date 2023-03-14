Think spring (and your health): Senior Walks with MPD start April 10

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Affairs Division announces the 2023 Spring Senior Walks.
These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers.
Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The walks are approximately 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.
- April 10, 2023, Manchester River Walk – East
Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial Street.
- April 17, 2023, Rockingham Rec Trail
Meet at the old CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against the building.
- April 24, 2023, Livingston Park
Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.
- May 1, 2023, Manchester River Walk – West
Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.
- May 8, 2023, Weston Tower
Meet at the parking lot near the baseball field across from Trinity High School
- May 15, 2023, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail
Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.
- May 22, 2023, Rock Rimmon
Meet behind Northwest Elementary School on Youville Street, in the parking lot next to the baseball fields.
- May 30, 2023, Livingston Park
Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.
- June 5, 2023, Massabesic Lake Trail
Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle.