City asks residents to act responsibly if they head to parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Emergency Operations Center, Manchester Parks Department, Manchester Police Department and Manchester School District issued a joint release reminding residents and visitors to practice physical and social distancing this weekend if they head outdoors.

All playground equipment, including basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, as well as soccer mini-pitches, is closed until May 4. Derryfield Country Club’s golf course and Crystal Lake Beach is also closed until May 4.

Anyone visiting city parks is asked to wear a face mask, stay six feet away from others at all times and stay home if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.

“We would ask for the public’s cooperation during these trying times and ask that they respect the city’s rules regarding the use of city parks and fields,” said Manchester Police Department Chief Carlo Capano. “We want to encourage the public to get out and enjoy the fresh air and exercise, we just want them to do it safely.”