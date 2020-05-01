Manchester EOC Announces Re-Opening of Mobile Testing Site on May 4th

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Today, the Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced that it will reopen the mobile testing site at the Armory, starting Monday, May 4th through Friday, May 8th.

The testing site is being established for Greater Manchester residents who are sick and do not have a doctor. Additional outreach and testing will be provided at the mobile site for essential workers who are sick and do not have a doctor, such as workers at childcare agencies, supermarkets, and restaurants. Testing appointments are required.

If Manchester residents are sick and do not have a doctor:

* Call the City of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 to be screened for testing and get an appointment. The Hotline is available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

* If you are a Greater Manchester resident BUT you have a doctor, please call your doctor directly to ask about testing.

* If you believe you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 9-1-1.

If you do not live in Manchester, please call 2-1-1 to reach 211NH, a coordinated and centralized resource to support NH residents with questions 24/7. There are several testing sites being established by the NH DHHS across the State.