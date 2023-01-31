Child suffers head injury after fall from third-floor window

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A 5-year-old was airlifted to a Boston hospital for head trauma after falling from a third-floor window.

At approximately 2:26 p.m. on Jan 31, Engine 11 and ALS 4 were dispatched to the rear of 1426 Elm St. for a child who had fallen from a third-story window.

Upon arrival, Engine 11 found an unconscious, 5-year-old male with head trauma. CPR was initiated and the boy was treated and transported in ALS 1, which also had also responded to the scene.

The boy was brought to the Elliot Hospital where their trauma team had been activated. He was stabilized and subsequently air lifted to a Boston hospital for further care.

No other information was immediately available.