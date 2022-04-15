Check out the 60+ restaurants ready to tickle your taste buds at the 2022 Taco Tour

Taco Tour: Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout downtown Manchester.

MANCHESTER, NH – We are less than three weeks away from the return of Taco Tour Manchester, and the list of participating restaurants has landed.

“Taco Tour Manchester would not be possible if it weren’t for the restaurants at the core of our vibrant community. We cannot wait for event attendees to discover something new and experience all that downtown Manchester has to offer,” said Cole Riel, Member Engagement Coordinator, Greater Manchester Chamber.

The official Taco Tour Manchester Map will be released soon, and will include details on which signature Tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten-Free (GF) and Vegan (V) options will be noted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos, and the event is cash only.

More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com.

There’s still time

Restaurants that would like to sign-up to participate in Taco Tour Manchester should contact Cole Riel at the Greater Manchester Chamber, ASAP, at ColeR@manchester-chamber.org.

Current list of Participating Taco Tour Manchester Restaurants

603 Bar & Grill

815 Cocktails & Provisions

900 Degrees

A&E Coffee & Tea

Alley Cat Pizzeria

Alltown Fresh Manchester

Angel City Music Hall

B’s Tacos

Ben and Jerry’s

Bird Food Baking

bluAqua Restrobar

Boards and Brews

Bonfire Country Club

Buba Noodle Bar

Caesario’s Pizza and Subs

Café at The Bookery

Café la Reine

Consuelo’s Taqueria

Dancing Lion Chocolate

Dandido Hot Sauce

DeadProof Pizza Co

Diz’s Cafe

Doogie’s Bar and Grill

El Rincon

Electric Avenue Arcade

Firefly Manchester

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Multiple Vendors)

Flight Center, MHT

Gaucho’s Churrascaria

Granite State Candy Shoppe

Great NH Restaurants

Gyro Spot

Hooked + Ignite

Industry East

Kisaki

MFD Central Station

Mint Bistro

Osaka

Patz Deli

Pho Golden Bowl

Piccola Italia Ristorante

Presto Pasta

Prime Time Grilled Cheese

Restoration Cafe

Shopper’s Pub

Stark Brewing Co.

Strange Brew Tavern

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Taj India

Thai Food Connection

The Birch on Elm

The Current Kitchen and Bar @ the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown

The Currier Museum of Art

The Farm Bar and Grille

The Goat

The HopKnot

The Patio

The Pint Publik House

The Smoothie Bus

Thirsty Moose

Thousand Crane

Tidewater Catering

To Share Brewing Company & The Sleazy Vegan

USA Chicken & Biscuit

Wild Orchid Bakery

XO Bistro

(Retail) AR Workshop

(Retail) Studio 550

(Retail) Bookery Manchester

The event is presented by Health Market Connect.

ABOUT THE GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMBER

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.