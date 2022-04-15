Check out the 60+ restaurants ready to tickle your taste buds at the 2022 Taco Tour

Taco Tour: Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout downtown Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH – We are less than three weeks away from the return of Taco Tour Manchester, and the list of participating restaurants has landed.
“Taco Tour Manchester would not be possible if it weren’t for the restaurants at the core of our vibrant community. We cannot wait for event attendees to discover something new and experience all that downtown Manchester has to offer,” said Cole Riel, Member Engagement Coordinator, Greater Manchester Chamber.
The official Taco Tour Manchester Map will be released soon, and will include details on which signature Tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten-Free (GF) and Vegan (V) options will be noted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos, and the event is cash only.
More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com.
There’s still time
Restaurants that would like to sign-up to participate in Taco Tour Manchester should contact Cole Riel at the Greater Manchester Chamber, ASAP, at ColeR@manchester-chamber.org.
Current list of Participating Taco Tour Manchester Restaurants
- 603 Bar & Grill
- 815 Cocktails & Provisions
- 900 Degrees
- A&E Coffee & Tea
- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- Alltown Fresh Manchester
- Angel City Music Hall
- B’s Tacos
- Ben and Jerry’s
- Bird Food Baking
- bluAqua Restrobar
- Boards and Brews
- Bonfire Country Club
- Buba Noodle Bar
- Caesario’s Pizza and Subs
- Café at The Bookery
- Café la Reine
- Consuelo’s Taqueria
- Dancing Lion Chocolate
- Dandido Hot Sauce
- DeadProof Pizza Co
- Diz’s Cafe
- Doogie’s Bar and Grill
- El Rincon
- Electric Avenue Arcade
- Firefly Manchester
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Multiple Vendors)
- Flight Center, MHT
- Gaucho’s Churrascaria
- Granite State Candy Shoppe
- Great NH Restaurants
- Gyro Spot
- Hooked + Ignite
- Industry East
- Kisaki
- MFD Central Station
- Mint Bistro
- Osaka
- Patz Deli
- Pho Golden Bowl
- Piccola Italia Ristorante
- Presto Pasta
- Prime Time Grilled Cheese
- Restoration Cafe
- Shopper’s Pub
- Stark Brewing Co.
- Strange Brew Tavern
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Taj India
- Thai Food Connection
- The Birch on Elm
- The Current Kitchen and Bar @ the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown
- The Currier Museum of Art
- The Farm Bar and Grille
- The Goat
- The HopKnot
- The Patio
- The Pint Publik House
- The Smoothie Bus
- Thirsty Moose
- Thousand Crane
- Tidewater Catering
- To Share Brewing Company & The Sleazy Vegan
- USA Chicken & Biscuit
- Wild Orchid Bakery
- XO Bistro
- (Retail) AR Workshop
- (Retail) Studio 550
- (Retail) Bookery Manchester
The event is presented by Health Market Connect.
ABOUT THE GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMBER
Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.