Challenging 2-alarm fire on Lake Avenue brings down power lines

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 368 Lake Ave. On arrival they encountered heavy fire coming from the rear of a building.

A bystander reported an occupant trapped on the second floor. A second alarm was dispatched due to heavy fire conditions. Companies stretched multiple hose lines to facilitate search and rescue operations. After an extensive search no occupants were found in the building. The fire was contained to the rear of the building and extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival.

Among the challenges posed by this fire, several power lines caught fire resulting in live wires hanging from poles. Firefighters also had to protect an adjacent building one foot from the burning structure, and another one connected to the front of the burning structure.

The building where the fire originated appears to originally have been a garage converted to finished living space and is occupied on the first and second floors, and also had a full basement.

Eversource was called to remove the live power lines.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The fire is under investigation by MFD fire investigators. Damage is estimated at $200,000.