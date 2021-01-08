Weather: Sunny and cold with a dry weekend in store

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 8-Jan. 12



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 8

Our quiet weather continues through the weekend, as we remain in dry northerly flow on the back side of low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny & cold High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, cold breeze High 35 (feel like 22) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny High 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 22 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Storm passes to our south over the weekend, it could turn stormy by the end of next week.

