CCSNH celebrates Apprenticeship Week

CONCORD, N.H. – The ApprenticeshipNH program, an initiative run by the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (November 15-19, 2021) by helping to solve the workforce puzzle in New Hampshire with events that highlight apprenticeship initiatives throughout the Granite State. The weeklong events will include unique daily content that supports businesses and apprentices, new consortium sponsors – NH Association of Insurance Agents and Associated Builders and Contractors/New Hampshire Homebuilders Association – and culminates with a virtual celebration on Friday, November 19 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Registered Apprenticeships are a proven solution for businesses with workforce shortages to hire and retain workers while acting as an opportunity for jobseekers to earn immediate employment, steadily increase wages and develop new skills in high-demand fields. The program focuses on opportunities within the advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, biomedical technology, business and finance, construction and infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality and information technology sectors.

“Since ApprenticeshipNH launched in 2017, the program has been widely successful and beneficial to everyone involved,” said Tracey Jackson, ApprenticeshipNH grant manager. “In a challenging year, we were able to assist 31 New Hampshire businesses across the state to enroll 166 individuals in apprenticeship programs. We are excited to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with events that offer unique opportunities for employers, educators, community members, and workforce development professionals to hear about how the program is evolving and solving New Hampshire’s workforce puzzle.”

ApprenticeshipNH seeks to address workforce needs throughout the state by helping employers create a pipeline of skilled workers through Registered Apprenticeship programs that combine classroom instruction and on-the-job training in an “earn-while-you-learn” model. With funding from federal grants, ApprenticeshipNH develops partnerships between NH’s seven community colleges and local employers within key sectors of the state’s economy while also providing support in the recruitment of apprentices for high-demand career opportunities. The addition of the ApprenticeshipNH-High School team is proving to play an integral role in the development of a talent pipeline by connecting sponsors with high school students through a pre-apprenticeship to Registered Apprenticeship pathway.

“Our high school programs start conversations early with students to begin thinking about their future and the development of workforce initiatives in the community”, said Anne Banks, ApprenticeshipNH-High School grant manager. “This was an exciting year for us to have partnered with several local businesses to rollout pre-apprenticeship programs that help fill their workforce needs.”

Throughout National Apprenticeship Week, ApprenticeshipNH will feature daily content from five sectors, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive technology, construction and business and finance, and will include interviews with both businesses and apprentices and in-depth articles about Registered Apprenticeships in NH and national programs.

Two new consortium sponsors will be finalizing new programs with ApprenticeshipNH. On Wednesday, November 17, the NH Association of Insurance Agents (NHAIA) will be signing standards for a new consortium sponsored General Insurance Associate Apprenticeship Program, which is a 1.5-year program with 144-hours of related instruction. On Thursday, November 18 Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of New Hampshire/Vermont along with New Hampshire Homebuilders Association (NHHBA) are rolling out a new three-year Carpenter Apprenticeship Program with Manchester Community College. Both of these new models will be utilizing all of the resources of the ApprenticeshipNH initiative by connecting with high schools and adults to fill their open positions.

The weeklong celebration will conclude with a virtual event on Friday, November 19. This one-hour event that will celebrate the accomplishments of the ApprenticeshipNH-initiative, and recognize businesses, apprentices, community organizations and education partners. The event will also feature a panel discussion with representatives who will connect the pieces to solving workforce issues and discuss ways to find, recruit and help fund apprentices.

To opt-in for the National Apprenticeship Week daily emails, register via https://apprenticeshipnh.com/naw-2021/. To attend the Friday celebration, click here.

To learn more about ApprenticeshipNH, including apprenticeship and sponsor opportunities, contact apprenticeshipusanh@ccsnh.edu or visit apprenticeshipnh.org.

The ApprenticeshipNH program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, is assisting employers building registered apprenticeship programs in high-demand sectors including advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, biomedical technology, construction/infrastructure, healthcare, information technology, and hospitality. The total funding of the ApprenticeshipNH initiative is $7.29 million with 99% funded through the following U.S. Department of Labor-Employment and Training Administration Grants at the dollar amounts indicated: Apprenticeship State Expansion (ASE) Grant-$1.35 million, State Apprenticeship Expansion (SAE) Grant- $2.05 million, American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Grant- $450,000, State Apprenticeship Expansion 2020 (SAE2020) Grant- $3.45 million. Additional scholarship support of less than 1% is provided by 3rd party scholarship grants for programs developed through the ASE and SAE grants.