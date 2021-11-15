Buffalo Wild Wings raising money for Captain Desruisseaux

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Buffalo Wild Wings, in conjunction with The Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, announce a fundraiser for Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux, who was badly burned during rescue operations at a 3 alarm fire on Dutton Street last week.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Manchester, Concord, and Nashua New Hampshire will be donating 15% of proceeds dine in/takeout all week (Nov 15th through Nov 21st) in support of Capt. Steve Desruisseaux. Please print and bring a copy of the attached voucher (see above) into the restaurant or inform your server/bartender when sat that you’re eating in support for the Fireman’s Fundraiser.

Proceeds of this event will be used to support Steve and his family as he recovers from his injuries. For additional inquiries on how to donate contact Lt. Andy Monnelly at AMonnelly@manchesternh.gov or Lt. Steve Pearson at SPearson@manchesternh.gov

