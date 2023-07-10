Cavanaugh announces 45 endorsements from local leaders, activists, organizations

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Kevin Cavanaugh announced that his campaign has the endorsement of 45 local elected officials, community leaders, business leaders.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of these esteemed individuals and organizations. Their support reflects a shared commitment to building a Manchester that works for all residents, and I am grateful for their trust in my ability to lead,” said Kevin Cavanaugh.

“Kevin Cavanaugh is a proven leader who has consistently championed the issues that matter most to the people of Manchester,” said Senator Lou D’Allesandro. “From his unwavering commitment to public safety and his dedication to ensuring access to affordable housing, to his advocacy for quality education and creating good jobs and opportunities for all, Kevin is the candidate we need to lead our city into the future.”

“I am proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester. Kevin’s leadership on critical issues such as public safety, housing, education, and jobs is unparalleled” said Alderman and State Representative Mary Heath. “His deep understanding of the challenges facing our community, combined with his unwavering dedication to finding innovative solutions, sets him apart as the candidate best equipped to tackle the pressing issues that affect our residents every day.”

“Kevin Cavanaugh has consistently demonstrated his commitment to working families and the trades. His advocacy for quality jobs, apprenticeship programs, and safe working conditions has earned our trust and respect” said Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Council Representative Mike Sheehan. “As Sheet Metal Workers, we know that Kevin will be a strong advocate for creating job opportunities and promoting economic growth in Manchester. We proudly endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor and believe he will be a champion for workers and their families.”

A list of the endorsements can be found below.

Manchester Elected Officials:

Mayor Joyce Craig, Ward 1

Senator Lou D’Allesandro, Ward 10

Alderman and State Representative Mary Heath, Ward 7

Alderman Bill Barry, Ward 10

Alderman Norm Gamache, Ward 11

State Representative Jeff Goley, Ward 1

State Representative Don Bouchard, Ward 4

State Representative Patricia Cornell, Ward 11

Former State Representative and former School Board Member Erika Connors, Ward 8

School Board Member Jim O’Connell, At-Large, Ward 2

School Board Member Peter Argeropoulos, At-Large, Ward 5

Manchester Local Leaders:

Community Leader David Flurey, Ward 1

Former Manchester Democratic Party Chair Alan Raff, Ward 1

Grassroots Activist Dillon Lindergren, Ward 1

Business Leader Michael Craig, Ward 1

Zoning Board Member Nick Taylor, Ward 1

Business Leader Arthur Gatzoulis, Ward 1

Grassroots Activist Marissa Chase, Ward 1

Grassroots Activist Lauren Smith, Ward 2

Grassroots Activist Dawn Oxly, Ward 2

Water Commissioner Craig Brown, Ward 2

Retired Law Enforcement Officer Bob Oxly, Ward 2

Grassroots Activist Andy Boyle, Ward 2

Grassroots Activist Mary Jo Boyle, Ward 2

Heritage Commission Donald Manning, Ward 3

Business Leader Maureen Manning, Ward 3

Former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan, Ward 6

Grassroots Activist Michael Reilly, Ward 6

Grassroots Activist Kristen Reilly, Ward 6

Business Leader Habib Ullah, Ward 9

Grassroots Activist Pete Frangos, Ward 9

Business Leader Jen Farrell, Ward 10

Grassroots Activist Suraj Budathoki, Ward 11

Business Leader Sean Curran, Ward 12

Grassroots Activist Suman Rayamajhi, Ward 12

Grassroots Activist Manjila Rauniyar, Ward 12

Labor Organizations:

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades DC 2 (IUPAT)

Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborers’ District Council

Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association (MPPA)

Manchester Professional Firefighters Association Local 856 (MPFFA)

Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors Local 3820 (MAFS)

Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire (PFFNH)

Iron Workers Local 7

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 131

Sheet Metal Workers Local 17