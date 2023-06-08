Joyce Craig endorses Cavanaugh’s Mayoral Campaign

Manchester, NH – On Thursday, Kevin Cavanaugh, current Ward 1 Alderman and former State Senator, is proud to announce that he has received the endorsement of the current Mayor of Manchester, Joyce Craig, in his campaign for mayor. Mayor Joyce Craig, the first woman ever elected Mayor of Manchester, who has served the city of Manchester for three terms with dedication and distinction, believes that Kevin Cavanaugh is the right choice to lead the city forward.

“I am humbled and honored to receive Mayor Joyce Craig’s endorsement,” said Cavanaugh. “Mayor Craig has been an exceptional leader for our city, a dear friend, and her support means a great deal to me. I am committed to building on the progress made under her historic leadership and working tirelessly to ensure that Manchester remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Craig stated, “I am thrilled to endorse my friend Kevin Cavanaugh for mayor of Manchester. Kevin and I have been friends since our time at Memorial High School, and we also share a commitment to making our hometown a stronger place to live and work. His experience as a coach, labor leader, and public servant uniquely positions him to bring people together and address the needs of all Manchester residents.”

Craig went on to highlight Kevin Cavanaugh’s record of accomplishments in his roles as Alderman and State Senator. “Kevin has a proven track record of delivering results for our city. As an Alderman, he supported the creative redevelopment of underutilized city-owned land, contributing to the over 2,000 new housing units, including 500 affordable units currently in development in Manchester. Kevin led union contract negotiations ensuring all city employees, including our police and fire had fair wages, while protecting the taxpayers’ dollars. As a State Senator Kevin delivered on education funding and property tax relief while standing up to defend a woman’s right to an abortion.”

“Kevin has the vision to lead our city forward and is the strongest candidate for the November election. I look forward to working hard to help ensure he wins this election,” added Craig.