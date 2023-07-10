Fisher Cats’ Robbins and Robertson earn Eastern League honors

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Left-handed pitcher Jimmy Robbins and outfielder Will Robertson of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were named the Eastern League Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Robbins tossed a career-high 7.1 innings Friday and did not allow a run in a win over Hartford. He allowed just two hits, walked one batter, and struck out seven.

The Orlando, Fla., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Rollins College. Robbins is the second member of the Fisher Cats to be named the league’s Pitcher of the Week this year after Chad Dallas was honored in May.

Robertson had multiple hits in three of his five games played against the Yard Goats. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the series opener, 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs Friday, and 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday. In the series, Robertson hit .391 (9-for-23) with five extra-base hits and six RBIs.

The Loose Creek, Mo., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Creighton University. Robertson is the first Fisher Cats position player to win a weekly award since Spencer Horwitz last year on June 13.