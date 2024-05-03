Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cool, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds become southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.