Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cool, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
<
Saturday’s Weather
Today: Cloudy and cool with a few sunny breaks. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with showers by evening and cool. High 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and pleasant. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cooler; some morning sun giving way to showery periods in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Period of showers. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Outlook
Sunday starts dry and cool with showers by evening lasting through the night.