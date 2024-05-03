Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cool, high of 62

Saturday’s Weather

Today high pressure supplies dry weather with cool onshore flow with highs in the lower 60s.

5-Day Outlook, May 4-7

Today: Cloudy and cool with a few sunny breaks. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy with showers by evening and cool. High 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and pleasant. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cooler; some morning sun giving way to showery periods in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Period of showers. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Outlook

Sunday starts dry and cool with showers by evening lasting through the night.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend some showers and cool with highs around 60.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds become southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

