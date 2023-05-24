Cavanaugh endorsed by MPPA

Manchester, NH – On Wednesday, Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association (MPPA) announced that it will endorse outgoing Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh for mayor. MPPA represents approximately 200 patrol officers in the Manchester Police Department.

“I am grateful for the support of the men and women of Manchester law enforcement, who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” said Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. “As Mayor, I will support our brave officers to help ensure we continue to offer the support needed to recruit, train and retain our patrolmen.”

“We are proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh as the next Mayor of Manchester,” said MPPA President Kyle Daly. “Kevin will work hand-in-hand with our officers to provide the necessary support and resources needed to keep our community safe.”