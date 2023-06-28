Professional Firefighters of NH endorse Cavanaugh for Mayor

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Cavanaugh

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire endorsed Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester.

In recent weeks, Cavanaugh has also been endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, two of the city’s firefighter unions and incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

“I am deeply grateful for the endorsement of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire,” said Cavanaugh. “Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and support they need to carry out their life-saving duties. Together, we will work to make Manchester a safer place for all its residents.”

“The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire are proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester,” said Brian Ryll, President of the PFFNH. “Kevin’s dedication to the safety of our communities and his strong support for firefighters make him the ideal candidate to lead Manchester. We trust that he will continue to advocate for the fire service and work tirelessly to protect the residents of this great city.”

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts