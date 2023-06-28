Professional Firefighters of NH endorse Cavanaugh for Mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire endorsed Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester.

In recent weeks, Cavanaugh has also been endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, two of the city’s firefighter unions and incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

“I am deeply grateful for the endorsement of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire,” said Cavanaugh. “Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and support they need to carry out their life-saving duties. Together, we will work to make Manchester a safer place for all its residents.”

“The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire are proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester,” said Brian Ryll, President of the PFFNH. “Kevin’s dedication to the safety of our communities and his strong support for firefighters make him the ideal candidate to lead Manchester. We trust that he will continue to advocate for the fire service and work tirelessly to protect the residents of this great city.”