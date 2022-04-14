Bullet shatters driver’s rear car window, building hit on Union Street and shell casings found

Thursday, April 14, 2022Carol RobidouxPolice & Fire0
Thursday, April 14, 2022Carol RobidouxPolice & Fire0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a reported shooting incident Thursday evening.

According to a police narrative, on April 13, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of gunfire in the area of Union and Merrimack streets. 

A caller told police that he was driving north on Union Street just north of Don Quijote Restaurant when he heard a loud bang. The driver looked in the rearview mirror and saw a vehicle behind him and someone hanging out the window firing a gun. A bullet hit the caller’s back window,  shattering it. The vehicle then turned onto Merrimack Street. 

There were no injuries reported, but officers did locate shell casings in the area and a bullet hole on a Union Street building. 

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.  You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

About this Author

carol-robidoux

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts