New principal at MST

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester School District announced that Timothy Otis had been selected as the next principal of Manchester School of Technology (MST) High School. He has served as acting principal at the school since last year, previously serving as assistant principal at the school for five years.

Otis is a Manchester native and has worked for the school district since 1988, beginning his career teaching physics and engineering at Memorial High School. In 2011, he became an assistant principal at Memorial, then served in the same capacity at McLaughlin Middle School and West High School before joining the staff at MST in 2016. He earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and graduate degree and certificate of advanced studies from University of New England.

“I am excited to lead a school with such a dedicated staff and hard working students who are preparing for their future in advanced education or in a career that they trained for at MST,” Otis said.

Manchester School of Technology functions as both a four-year high school and a career and technical education (CTE) training center. Students from the other three city high schools, as well as from several surrounding communities, can take CTE courses at the school.

“I’m confident the school is in good hands with Principal Otis,” said Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis. “Tim is student-focused first, and that shows in every interaction he has. His experience gives him deep knowledge of the school’s successes and challenges, and that has prepared him well to lead the school into the future. I know that he’s excited about this opportunity, and we’re excited to have him in this role on a permanent basis.”