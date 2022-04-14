Mont Vernon receives $655,000 grant for new library

MONT VERNON, N.H. – On Thursday, the Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation announced that it has been awarded a matching infrastructure and challenge grant worth up to $655,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The grant will support building a modern, accessible 7,600 sq. ft. library for the town of Mont Vernon.

Currently the town is served by the Daland Memorial Library, a 1,200 sq. ft. building built in 1909.

A capital reserve fund to replace the 1909 building was started in 1988, with a tract of land near Carleton Pond purchased as the site for the new building in 1997.

Winning this grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is a great step forward in our effort to build a library for Mont Vernon’s next one hundred years,” said Mont Vernon Board of Selectmen Chair John Quinlan. “The new library will be the centerpiece of our ongoing efforts to revitalize our village center.”

“This award is a significant boost to our ongoing library capital campaign and will allow us to make the dream of a new Daland Memorial Library a reality sooner,” said Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation President Cindy Raspiller.

The grant was one of 245 humanities grants awarded across the country, totalling $33.17. Mont Vernon’s grant was one of three in New Hampshire, with the other two coming as $6,000 stipends for programs at the University of New Hampshire Library.