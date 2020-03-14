Brookside Church suspends services and activities amid coronavirus concerns

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church will suspend services and activities amid the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, and will make more programming and content available online. The health and safety of our congregants and visitors is our priority in this decision.

Brookside Church has been closely monitoring COVID-19 and following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and church leaders from around the country for guidance. As a result, we have taken several actions.

We are suspending services and activities at the church until further notice.

The church staff will be available for emergencies, but the office will be closed. You may contact the church at (603) 669-2807 or at louise@brooksidecc.org .

We will move our programs online, sharing sermons and music available on the church website and Facebook page.

“We can trust that God accompanies us in the most uncertain and insecure times,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister at Brookside Congregational Church. “Our faith upholds this promise. And Jesus preaches constantly about God’s love for human beings in all situations and at all times.”

We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you informed of any changes at http://brooksidecc.info/.

