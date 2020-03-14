Jupiter Hall: A message about commitment to our community during COVID-19

To the Jupiter Hall Community:

As you are aware from recent news reports, COVID-19 (or coronavirus disease 2019) has become an international public health concern.

Jupiter Hall being a safe space for all is a top priority we are committed to. Out of concern for everyone’s health and in the spirit of modeling social distancing during this health crisis, we are suspending all programming until further notice and will refund all ticket holders 100 percent. We appreciate your patience as we process all refunds automatically over the next few days.

We will keep you updated, but in the meantime, please be safe and take care of each other in the community. It is our strong belief that in difficult times like this, we can strengthen our community by supporting each other.

Thank you for your understanding, we appreciate your support and patronage of Jupiter Hall and we look forward to seeing you at future events.

If you would like to contact us in the meantime, please email us at katie@jupiterhallnh.com

Stay safe and healthy,

Dan & Katie Bérubé

Jupiter Hall