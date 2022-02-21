Bridge Work on I-293 in Manchester begins on Tuesday

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces anticipated daytime and nighttime lane closures for bridge work on I-293 in Manchester beginning on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 9:00 am.

Single and double lane closures will be used to move traffic under the bridge at Huse Road while construction crews set up protective shielding on the bridge. Work replacing the concrete bridge deck and expansion joints will take place through the spring, summer, and fall of this year.

Weather permitting, lane closures will begin on Tuesday morning from 9 am to 3 pm. Slower traffic may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This $3.1 million bridge rehabilitation project is being constructed by Evroks Corporation from Tilton, NH.